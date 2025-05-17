Draft housing code, transportation district public hearing on Woodway Town Council agenda May 19

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for Monday, May 19: a public hearing on an ordinance to create a Woodway Transportation Benefit District and a presentation on a draft accessory dwelling unit and middle housing code.

The council will meet in person at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W.. Woodway. The meeting will also be available remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 416 913 942#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.