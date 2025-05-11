Edmonds’ 5th annual Move4Mona Walk raises $20,000

More than 50 people gathered at the Edmonds Center for the Arts Saturday to participate in the 5th annual Move4Mona 5K Walk to raise money for the Mona Foundation. The foundation focuses on education and empowerment.

Now a global powerhouse in the non-profit world, the Mona Foundation was founded in Edmonds in 1999 by Mahnaz Javid and has since partnered with 41 grassroots organizations across four continents and 23 countries to educate and empower more than five million students.

This year’s Move4Mona 5K Walk was held in eight countries and 60 cities in the United States and Canada and raised more than $20,000. Donations continue to pour in.

“Move4Mona Walk is a celebration of movement, unity and generosity where every step counts, and anyone, anywhere can participate on their own or with friends,” said Shiva Riddell, Founder of the Edmonds Move4Mona Walk.

The Mona Foundation’s core beliefs are front and center. “Our approach is rooted in our core belief in the oneness of humanity and our conviction that every person, irrespective of geography and economic standing, has the right and responsibility to fully participate in development of their communities.”

Riddell came up with the idea and the name Move4Mona in 2020 and did the walk alone. Five years later with a team of volunteers and sponsors, Move4Mona continues to expand it’s reach and gather individual and business sponsorships.

“I am proud of the Edmonds leadership team for Move4Mona,” Riddell said. “Their commitment and passion has made Move4Mona what it is today and I am thrilled to see so many passionate individuals gathered here to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Special guests included: Junichi Sumi, Deputy Consul General of Japan in Seattle, Mijo Park, Deputy Consul of Korea in Seattle and Akira Fushiki from the Allen Institute.

Move4Mona sponsors include: Edmonds Center for the Arts, Ombu Salon and Spa, Café Louvre, Cascadia Art Museum, Yoga Sanctuary, AW Pottery, Kristine & Amanda Hovde, Windermere and Hunniwater.