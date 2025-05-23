Edmonds American Legion, VFW posts now meeting in historic Masonic Center

Edmonds American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870 have found a new home at the Old Edmonds Opera House & Masonic Center as of May 2025.

The center, located at 515 Dayton Street in downtown Edmonds, provides both posts with a “state of the art” conference room for their monthly meetings. The American Legion meets on the third Monday at 6 p.m. The VFW meets on the third Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“This is the perfect location for us, providing all we need to focus on our mission of serving our fellow veterans” said Dan Mullene, American Legion Post Commander.

“We have found a great partnership with the Masonic Center,” noted VFW Post Commander Duane Bowman. “We look forward to a long and successful relationship with them, including future combined events with their members.”

Kelly Humann, Opera House Property Manager, added “this arrangement fits right in with our commitment to serving our local community. We especially appreciate this opportunity to work with and honor these two well-established local veteran service organizations.”

Built and dedicated in 1909, the Old Edmonds Opera House and Masonic Center has a long and rich history. It was originally built by Allen M. Yost and dedicated on Christmas night in 1909.

Since its inception, it has had an active role of involvement and assistance to the community. The building has been used at various times as an auditorium, movie house, roller skating rink, basketball court, dance floor, bowling alley and banquet hall.

The building was purchased by the Edmonds Masonic Lodge in 1944 when major improvements were made. It was dedicated as a Masonic Temple on April 1, 1950.

Through its many activities, the Masonic Lodge and Center gives to worthy causes and supports local events and charities such as non-profit fundraisers, its Scholarship Fund, Christmas photos with Santa, Edmonds Chamber of Commerce events, YWCA Pathways For Women, music events and many other special activities.

For information on renting the Center Ballroom and facilities, contact Kelly Humann at 425-778-3833 or visit edmondsmasonic.com