Edmonds Arts Festival is hiring for help with behind-the-scenes work

The Edmonds Arts Festival is hiring people for 12 days to help with behind-the-scenes work. Tasks include setup, troubleshooting and cleanup, and tear down. This opportunity is ideal for high school students, college students home on break or anyone who is available and would like to earn a little extra money.

The 2025 Edmonds Arts Festival will be on Father’s Day weekend, June 13-15. Each year, hundreds of artists and thousands of visitors fill the Frances Anderson Center grounds for a weekend of art, music and celebration.

Visit the Edmonds Art Festival website for details and an application.