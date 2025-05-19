Edmonds City Council to meet virtually in committees May 19

The Edmonds City Council will hold two virtual committee meetings on Tuesday, May 19: Council Committee A at 3 p.m. and the Committee of the Whole at 6 p.m.

Here’s the agenda for Council Committee A:

– 4th of July Parade & Race, Porchfest Edmonds and Edmonds Block Party (formerly Taste Edmonds) special event agreements

– Interlocal agreement for Commute Trip Reduction plans and programs

– Construction Contract for the Phase 15 Waterline Replacement Project

– Interlocal Agreement with Washington State Department of Transportationfor Highway 99 Revitalization Project — Stage 3

– Fleet Business Policy

Here’s the agenda for Committee of the Whole:

– South County Fire Regional Fire Authority annexation implementation

– 2026-2031 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program

– April 2025 monthly financial report

– City budget scenario discussion

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff and don’t include audience comments or public hearings.

You can join using following Zoom meeting link: zoom.us/j/95798484261 Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261. For members of the public who cannot access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the city council conference room at City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.