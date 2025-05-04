Edmonds College Art Gallery spring exhibition showcases student artists 

The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s spring exhibition, Student Art Show, features collections of artwork by four emerging student artists. The gallery offers a diverse range of mediums, concepts, and artistic approaches. The exhibition will be on display from May 9 to June 20 on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The show highlights the work of Yazmine Hoelscher, Sam Rimado, Jesus Sanchez Cruz and Liu Watson. In addition to showcasing previously completed pieces, some artists have created new, site-specific installations that transform the space into a dynamic reflection of their creative voices. The exhibit celebrates student innovation, self-direction, and the power of art as a form of personal and collective expression.

“Working with these four remarkable student artists, both in the classroom and in planning this exhibition, has been deeply rewarding,” said Audineh Asaf, faculty chair of the art department. “Their commitment to growth, experimentation, and creative risk-taking stands out in everything they do. I’m excited for our community to experience the energy, thoughtfulness and vision each of them brings to the gallery.”

The Spring Art Exhibition includes mixed media, painting, digital art and installations. Some students may also incorporate fiber art, photography, and video into their collections.

The exhibit opens Friday, May 9, with a reception from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall. During the event, Edmonds College student Davis Callan will perform on accordion, and featured artists will present live demonstrations.

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/gallery.