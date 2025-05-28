Edmonds College awarded $300,000 grant to enhance Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center programs

Edmonds College has received a $300,000 grant from Jobs for the Future (JFF) to support and expand programs at its Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC). The two-year grant will help increase access to quality jobs for students facing economic barriers.

Edmonds College was selected as one of 10 community and technical colleges nationwide to participate in JFF’s Project ACCESS initiative. The program aims to create educational and career opportunities for all students.

“This grant allows us to develop strategies and community partnerships to increase enrollment in our affordable workforce programs to help put students on the path to career mobility,” Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh said.

The grant will provide funding and technical assistance to enhance educational pathways and career opportunities. JFF will offer coaching to help the college accelerate its goals of scaling programs that create pathways to quality jobs through work-based learning, career navigation and short-term credentials.

Key objectives include:

– Increasing program enrollment at AMSC by at least 30% annually

– Removing barriers and increasing accessibility to training programs

– Expanding opportunities for paid work-based learning experiences

– Creating pathways to quality jobs

The AMSC specializes in industry-recognized certifications and hands-on, short-term training, ensuring students gain job-ready skills in high-demand fields. The center employs simulated work-based learning designed to mirror real-world conditions that enhance skill development.

Since its inception, AMSC has trained more than 4,300 students, with 90% of graduates securing employment in the manufacturing sector, particularly in the aerospace industry. These positions typically offer competitive wages and comprehensive benefits, meeting JFF’s criteria for quality jobs.

Through Project ACCESS, JFF will provide technical support and peer learning opportunities to learn from other participating colleges. A key focus will be engaging in outreach activities to connect students with work-based learning opportunities.

