Edmonds council to hold public hearing on design review code update May 13

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, May 13 meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing on updates to the city’s design review code.

Updates to the design review code, which is set to be adopted in June, are required under HB 1293 — passed by the state Legislature in 2023. They are aimed at streamlining local design review processes and reducing permitting delays. The bill requires cities to ensure design review standards are clear, objective and focused only on the exterior design of buildings. They also require that projects be reviewed through a consolidated project review process with no more than one public meeting.

In presenting information about the issue at the May 6 council meeting, Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley said that the Edmonds Planning Board is recommending council adoption of the updated design review code as part of Phase II of the City’s 2025 Development Code Update. However, further refinement of zoning district-specific standards may continue into Phase III through 2026 with direction from the city council.

In other business, the council is scheduled to consider a resolution changing the public hearing date on an ordinance establishing interim regulations pertaining to landmark trees, and discuss updating the city’s business license fees.

And, although it isn’t on the agenda yet, the council indicated during its May 9 retreat that it would be continuing its discussion during the May 13 meeting on revenue opportunities to address the city’s budget shortfall.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Edmonds. The meeting will be streamed live on the council meeting webpage, where you can also see the complete agenda, and on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can also attend virtually via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.