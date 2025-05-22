Edmonds Elementary School hosting open house for families June 9

Edmonds Elementary School invites newly enrolled families and those considering enrollment for the 2025–2026 school year to a special open house from 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 9 at the school, located at 1215 Olympic Ave.

Designed for families with children entering grades 1 through 6, the event offers a welcoming opportunity to learn more about daily life at Edmonds.

“This open house is especially for families who are new to our community or considering Edmonds Elementary for their children,” said Principal Heather Paddock. “We want to make sure every family feels informed, supported and excited about the year ahead.”

Highlights of the evening include:

– Campus tours



– Opportunities to meet school leadership



– Information about academic programs, enrichment activities, and support service



– Welcoming environment for questions and conversation



Whether you’re already enrolled or still exploring options, this is a great chance to get to know the Edmonds community.

No RSVP is required, and all interested families are welcome to attend.



