Edmonds Historical Museum Farmers Market back for another season

The ever-popular Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Market kicked off its 2025 season on Saturday, May 3 with more than 90 vendors.

Despite some light early morning showers, market-goers showed up in force, packing the streets from Main to Bell Streets and 6th Avenue to shop for early season produce, arts and crafts items, and specialty goods ranging from fudge to hot sauce.

And there’s no excuse to go hungry while shopping, with food choices running the gamut from pizza to popcorn and everything in between.

Many familiar vendors were on hand, including Vespucci Pizza with their signature wood-fired oven, Cottage Community Bakery, Sweetpea and Boy t-shirts, CaBrille handcrafted jewelry, Alvarez Farms and many more.

The Edmonds Museum Summer Market operates from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Saturday between May 3 and Oct. 18. Each vendor is a family-owned business. The farmers grow/raise all the produce they bring to the market. The market does not allow resellers or imported goods, so shoppers can be confident that all artists and craftspeople produce their own items.