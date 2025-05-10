Edmonds hosts first-ever Law Day event, engaging students in local government and justice

The City of Edmonds celebrated its inaugural Law Day Thursday, May 1, joining the national recognition of the rule of law by offering 75 students from Meadowdale Middle School a hands-on, immersive experience in civic education.

The day was packed with interactive learning, engagement with elected officials and a behind-the-scenes look at how the city serves its residents.

The event kicked off in the Edmonds Municipal Court with a welcome from Municipal Judge Neil Weiss. From there, students focused on the judicial branch of city government and experienced a mock trial. They took on the roles of attorneys, judges and jurors in a mock trial. Divided into prosecution and defense teams, the students argued their cases before a panel of their peers.

After the trial concluded, the students shifted focus to the legislative side of the city with a mock city council session focused on a timely and thought-provoking topic: Regulating backyard dog breeding.

Councilmembers Jenna Nand and Will Chen guided the students through the legislative process, helping them craft and debate mock legislation. The students were challenged to think critically, balance differing viewpoints and simulate the responsibilities of real councilmembers.

“It was incredible to see how seriously the students took their roles,” said Court Administrator Uneek Maylor. “They asked thoughtful questions, debated passionately and really embraced the process of lawmaking.”

The final portion of the day took place outside on the plaza outside of the Public Safety Building where students rotated between three hands-on learning stations.

The Edmonds Public Works Department brought city equipment and vehicles on site, giving students a chance to learn about the work that keeps Edmonds running smoothly—from infrastructure maintenance to stormwater management.

At another station, Mayor Mike Rosen set up his “Ask the Mayor” booth, offering students the opportunity to speak directly with him about his job and responsibilities, as well as any questions they had about the city and its operations.

Meanwhile, the Edmonds Police Department provided a demonstration of its drone technology, used in search and rescue operations and other emergency responses. Students watched closely as the officer explained how these tools enhance public safety and efficiency.

Student Ava McCulloch said her favorite part of the day was meeting Mayor Rosen and participating in the courtroom activities. “It was also interesting to learn how drone technology is used by police during emergencies,” she said.

Before heading back to school, the students were treated to one more experience: A tour of the police department’s booking area, where they had a chance to step into a real holding cell—an eye-opening moment for many.



“The day far exceeded my expectations,” Weiss said. “I’m grateful to my colleagues for their teamwork and effort. My hope is this is the first of many Law Days to come.”

Community Engagement Coordinator Tabatha Shoemake was struck by the students’ curiosity and energy throughout the day.

“I was so impressed by how engaged and interested the students were,” Shoemake said. “Their enthusiasm was contagious.”

Meadowdale Middle School teacher Mike Kendrick echoed that sentiment. “It was impressive to see all facets of the city working together to make something extraordinary for our students,” he said. “Their passion was evident in the incredible activities they created for the day. Students came away with an experience they won’t soon forget.”



“Something I didn’t know about the city of Edmonds is that it’s so easy and accessible to participate in the city’s meetings. The many people who work there all try to make it easy and efficient as possible to give your views and possibly make a change in the community you live in and this shows how democracy thrives in the city of Edmonds,” said student Zekaria Abdela.

“I think my favorite part was just really contemplating the resilience and dedication that the staff provides for the good of the city,” Ben Olivera added.

Law Day in Edmonds was not only a celebration of civic principles but also a powerful example of how local government can inspire and educate the next generation. With students, educators and city leaders all calling it a success, the event sets the stage for what many hope will become an annual tradition.

