Edmonds in Bloom presents Kids Plant Day Saturday, May 10

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Edmonds in Bloom hosts the annual Kids Plant Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 10 at the Edmonds Museum Saturday Market. Children get a beach pail and stickers, and choose from dozens of flowers to complete the thoughtful gift.

A donation of $10 is requested to cover materials.

For grown-ups, there’s a chance to buy raffle tickets and enter to win a Rick Steves trip for two to one of four destinations: London, Paris, Rome or Istanbul.

It’s all part of the Edmonds in Bloom 30th anniversary celebration.

For more information and buy raffle tickets, check out the events tab at the Edmonds in Bloom website.