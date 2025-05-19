Edmonds Jazz Connection photo gallery: Combos

The annual Edmonds Jazz Connection brought musicians from local middle, high school and college jazz programs for performances at three downtown Edmonds venues Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Daybreakers Rotary Club, showcased vocalists and big bands at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (see vocalists photos
here), and small combos at the Edmonds Theater
The Daybreakers Rotary Club
also awarded scholarships to five students in recognition of their excellence in academics and activities.
Starting out the morning, the Madrona K-8 Jazz Combo — under the direction of Matt Edwards — holds the audience’s attention. Musicians are Karis Woo, bass; Olivia Soesatyo, piano; Ethan Surltenfuss, drums; Thatcher Gibbs, alto sax; Jordan Tupper, tenor sax. (Julia Wiese photo)
L-R: The Mountlake Terrace Jazz Combo Hawks’ Ollie Higdon on trumpet with Emiko Burns on saxophone and Aiden Crane on bass. (Julia Wiese photo)
The Hawks’ Autumn Holt on the drums. (Julia Wiese photo)
Seth Tate on the piano for the Jazz Combo Hawks. (Julia Wiese photo)
The Mountlake Terrace HS Combo’s Travis Acheson warms up on his bass. (Julia Wiese photo)
The Mountlake Terrace Combo has the crowd tapping its toes. (Julia Wiese photo)
MLT Combo’s Claire Dalan kills it on the saxophone. (Julia Wiese photo)
The Edmonds-Woodway High School Purple Combo, under the direction of Jake Bergevin, performs at the theater. (Julia Wiese photo)
Jake Bergevin introduces the band. (Julia Wiese photo)
Purple Combo’s Mateo Mahoney strums his guitar. (Julia Wiese photo)
Purple Combo drummer Olivia Jones pauses between songs. (Julia Wiese photo)
Edmonds-Woodway Green Combo 1 at the theater. (Nick Ng photo)
Edmonds-Woodway Green Combo at the theater. (Nick Ng photos)
Edmonds-Woodway Green Combo. (Nick Ng photo)
EWHS Warrior Combo. (Nick Ng photo)
EWHS Warrior Combo. (Nick Ng photo)
EWHS Warrior Combo. (Nick Ng photo)
Lynnwood High School Contemporary Orchestra. (Nick Ng photo)
Lynnwood High School Contemporary Orchestra. (Nick Ng photo)
Lynnwood High’s Aliyea Por receives a $2,500 scholarship from Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers. (Nick Ng photo)
Meadowdale High School Birdnotes. (Nick Ng photo)
On the drums for the Mountlake Terrace High School Combo. (Nick Ng photo)
Mountlake Terrace High School Combo 2. (Photo by Nick Ng)
