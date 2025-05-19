Edmonds Jazz Connection photo gallery: Combos

The annual Edmonds Jazz Connection brought musicians from local middle, high school and college jazz programs for performances at three downtown Edmonds venues Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Daybreakers Rotary Club, showcased vocalists and big bands at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (see vocalists photos here), and small combos at the Edmonds Theater

The Daybreakers Rotary Club also awarded scholarships to five students in recognition of their excellence in academics and activities.