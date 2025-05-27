Edmonds Planning Board to continue discussion of neighborhood centers and hubs code May 28

The Edmonds Planning Board during its Wednesday, May 28 meeting will continue its discussion of neighborhood centers and hubs code development, among other items.

The in-person meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. You can attend remotely via this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or listen via telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.