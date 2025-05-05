Edmonds Planning Board to discuss middle housing zoning and parking codes May 7

The Edmonds Planning Board, at its Wednesday, May 7 meeting, will continue to discuss middle housing zoning regulations required under Washington’s middle housing law HB 1110.

The City of Edmonds has expedited its draft code timeline to meet grant funding requirements tied to middle housing legislation. As a result, the preliminary draft is being released earlier than planned. Though substantial progress has been made, the draft is still under development and will be refined based on feedback and alignment with the Comprehensive Plan.

The city is also updating its Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC) to align with recent state legislation on parking requirements near transit stops.

In compliance with SB 6617 and HB 1337, the city will codify that no parking is required for accessory-dwelling units (ADUs) within half a mile of a major transit stop.

Under HB 2343, affordable, multifamily housing located within 0.25 miles of frequent public transit is limited to a maximum of one parking space per bedroom or 0.75 spaces per unit.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall. You can also view remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. You can also participate by telephone at US: +1 253 205 0468.

You can see the complete agenda here.