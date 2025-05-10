Edmonds Poets sponsoring poetry workshop May 24

The Edmonds Poets (formerly EPIC Group Poets) is sponsoring a poetry workshop, “Finding Your Voice In Poetry,” from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24 at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St., Edmonds

The event is free, with no registration required, and is described as “fun, engaging and uncomplicated.” The objective is for everyone to have a positive experience as they read, write and explore techniques to express their poetic voice. As a bonus, attendees will learn how they might publish their work.

During this 90-minute interactive poetry workshop, facilitated by members of Edmonds Poets, you will start by reading a few brief lines from poets Mary Oliver, Ada Limon and Gerald Bigelow, to become familiar with the different styles that are employed by each. When writing a poem, a poet usually starts with a prompt ,which is an idea selected to stimulate creating a poem. The lines of poetry from the three poets will be used as the source of prompts to let your imagination soar as you write your own poem. There will be an opportunity to share your work.

Handouts will be available to facilitate writing exercises.

Bring your favorite writing tools, whether electronic or a journal. Extra pens or pencils and paper will be available if needed.