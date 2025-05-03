Edmonds Police Blotter: April 22-29, 2025

April 22

21100 block 84th Avenue West: A business reported a roof tile had been moved. No obvious signs of foul play.

1000 block Walnut Street: Fraud charges occurred in California, and a report was taken in Edmonds. The investigation will be referred to an appropriate agency.

23800 block 101st Place West: A man was defrauded of a large amount of money. No suspect information.

No address given: A woman was arrested for a theft warrant.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers assisted another agency for a vehicle recovery. No suspect information.

April 23

9300 block Bowdoin Way: Informational report about a suspected court order violation.

20700 block Highway 99: Officers assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man attempted to steal from a store.

9100 block 192nd Street Southwest: An unknown suspect stole property from a garage.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole food from a grocery store. She was trespassed.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft from a grocery store was reported. No suspect located.

No address given: A woman was booked into Snohomish Count Jail for a warrant.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man had someone buy a car, then he refused to pay and took the vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole meat from Safeway. He was not located.

April 24

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: K-9 assisted another agency on a case.

19800 block 77th Place West: Bikes were stolen from a property on multiple nights. Possible suspect information was received.

Main Street/9th Avenue North: Officers responded to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk. Investigation is ongoing.

24100 block Highway 99: Suspected child abuse was reported.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A lost driver’s license was reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police took a report of medical abuse from parents, which occurred in another city. The case was referred to an appropriate agency.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle malicious mischief was reported. The suspect was located and booked into jail.

10000 block Edmonds Way: Two men entered a parking garage and broke into vehicles. They have not been identified.

1100 block North 205th Street: A woman was arrested on outstanding warrants.

April 25

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for a trip permit violation.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for third-degree theft.

8500 block 218th Street Southwest: A man had his Social Security number compromised. A report was taken for documentation purposes.

8100 block 187th Street Southwest: A man was a victim of of finaical fraud.

50 block West Dayton Street: A man was reported for asking minors to watch videos on his phone.

24300 block 100th Avenue West: A man was a victim of a financial fraud.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a business.

April 26

50 block Pine Street: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for domestic violence assault.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing.

8400 block Bowdoin way: A man passed a counterfeit $50 bill at a business.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A man was cited for hit and run.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman violated a protection order. Charges were referred.

April 27

7400 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

24100 block 102nd Place West: A woman was arrested and booked into county jail after assaulting a family member.

18400 block 74th Place West: A woman refused to cooperate during a traffic stop. Charges were referred after her identity was confirmed.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet was located by a pedestrian. It was taken for safekeeping.

500 block Main Street: A local resident found a bullet in their yard. Police took custody of the bullet and it was entered for destruction.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant and was booked into jail.

200 block 5th Avenue South: A man was trespassed from a business.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

April 28

23600 block Highway 99: A business was broken into overnight. A video was obtained.

7100 block 212th Street Southwest: A report of a break-in at a closed business was taken.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A former employee made threats toward their employer.

400 block 5th Avenue South: Fraudulent checks were cashed at a bank. No suspect information.

10300 block 240th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

200 block 4th Avenue South: Police referred charges for assault and recording without consent.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was contacted for a warrant and was booked into jail.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman reported lost property.

April 29

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a business.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A disagreement between a married couple with various allegations was reported. No probable cause of any crime at this time.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood police with a search warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting at a grocery store and was transported to county jail.

7500 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man made general threats toward his wife. He was out of the country and each person lives separately.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A man violated a protection order. The case has been forwarded to a prosecutor for review.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business and was booked into jail for burglary.