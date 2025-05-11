Edmonds Police Blotter: April 30-May 6

April 30

500 block Main St. A man passed out in a business restroom and was trespassed from the location.

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for domestic assault and was booked into jail.

600 block Sunset Avenue North: A woman responded to a fraudulent house rental ad on a website. She wired a deposit to rent the property, but the property was already occupied.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for reckless burning.

8500 block Bowdoin Way: A man assaulted their roommate and interfered with them calling 911 for assistance. He was arrested.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A man and a woman were trespassed from a nursing home.

8210 block 236th Street Southwest: An investigation of Child Protective Service report was made.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman stole from Bartell Drugs. She was not located.

May 1

23500 block Highway 99: Edmonds officers assisted another law enforcement agency with locating a missing juvenile.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman and a man were cited and released for theft from a business.

1100 block North 205th Street: A man was booked into jail for his outstanding warrant.

1400 block 8th Place South: Property was found and was placed into evidence for safekeeping.

May 2

23600 block Highway 99: A woman found white powdery substance in a store. The substance was taken for destruction.

21100 block 72nd Avenue West: A man reported fraudulent activity on his EBT card.

100 block Main Street: A camera was reported lost.

20600 block 81st Avenue West: A woman’s identity was compromised.

24100 block Highway 99: Two women and a man stole merchandise from Burlington.

21900 block Highway 99: A group of juveniles were involved in an altercation involving firearms.

May 3

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was impounded.

23900 block Highway 99: A juvenile female was reported missing.

800 block 15th Street Southwest: An abandoned bicycle was found on city property and was seized for safekeeping.

22700 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman was reported missing.

238th Street Southwest/78th Avenue West: Stop signs were run over. No suspect information.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft.

20500 block Maplewood Drive: A man and a woman burglarized a residence.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A man was arrested for DUI.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a business.

7400 block 218th Street Southwest: A barking dog complaint was made. No owners were identified.

Sunset Avenue South/James Street: A man made a threat to juvenile females while riding his bike.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a business.

21700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run of two attended vehicles.

May 4

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested and was booked for a warrant.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assault.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was contacted for suspicious behavior.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A local business reported attempted burglary and damage to the store. Case is ongoing. No suspect information at this time.

22700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after being involved in a vehicle collision. He was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation then was transported to county jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and a felony warrant.

400 block Admiral Way: A man was bitten by a dog during a visit to a dog park.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An elderly woman’s purse was stolen from her vehicle while she was at a hospital.

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: An unknown man brandished a gun at a juvenile who was walking down the street.

9800 block Edmonds Way: Two women were arrested on warrants.

May 5

21700 block 76th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen from a woman’s purse while she was at lunch and her bag was left unattended in her office.

16100 block 75th Place West: Graffiti was reported on city park property.

400 block Admiral Way: A dog was attacked at the dog park by another dog.

800 block Caspers Street: A resident was reported missing after the family was unable to contact the resident for over a week. The case is ongoing.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A respondent in court order accidentally called a petitioner.

23700 block 77th Avenue West: New graffiti was found on a fence.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man’s EBT information was stolen and his account was emptied. No suspect information at this time.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on his warrant and was charged with possession of a control substance.

95th Place West/224th Street Southwest: Two former roommates were engaged in a road-rage collision.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing at a business.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

8100 block 213th Street Southwest: A woman received a phone call demanding money in exchange for their son’s girlfriend.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A theft at a hospital was reported

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cite for hit-and-run at a parking lot.

21700 block 98th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man reported attempted burglary.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman reported theft of cash from her wallet.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A report of unserved order violation was made. Information only.

23200 block 76th Avenue: A theft was reported.

May 6

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into SCORE jail for a warrant.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for racially charged threats towards the reporting party and his mother.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant from a hospital after stalking an acquaintance.

9300 block Bowdoin Way: A man returned to home address, violating a no-contact order with his girlfriend,. He was booked into jail.

900 block 5th Avenue South: A USPS mail truck was broken into with tubs of mail stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a local business.

24100 block Highway 99: Two adults were booked for warrants. Charges referred for drugs.