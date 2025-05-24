Edmonds Police Blotter: May 14-20, 2025

May 14

23900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for reckless burning.

8000 block 240th Street Southwest: A man was cited for first-degree negligent driving.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22500 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for license violation led to a citation.

8200 block 196th Street Southwest: A female driver was cited for a traffic offense.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman with possible mental health issues was reported for carrying a machete. The machete was entered for destruction.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to county jail after stealing items from a grocery store.

200 block 7th Avenue South: A woman reported someone was hacking into her email accounts.

400 block Bell Street: A woman was extorted for money.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was found and was dropped off at the police station.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: A man was found putting a tracking device on a vehicle. Limited suspect information at this time.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: Someone reported graffiti on a fence by an unknown suspect.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was booked for trespassing, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

May 15

21900 block Highway 99: Fake temporary license plates were taken from a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for criminal trespass.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for third-degree theft, law enforcement obstruction, resisting arrest, minor in possession of alcohol and cannabis.

6600 block 170th Place Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

21900 block Highway 99: An officer recovered a stolen cellphone.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men shoplifted items from a department store but were not located.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for criminal trespass.

May 16

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A couple got into an argument after a motorcycle crash.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A business was burglarized. No suspect information.

18400 block 73rd Avenue West: Fraudulent activity was reported.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest An ongoing issue with a juvenile running away from home was reported.

21900 block Highway 99 southbound: A driver was cited for reckless driving.

May 17

24200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal argument was reported.

23400 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and hit-and-run.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance at a condominium open house.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man and a woman stole from a business. They were not located.

8700 block Talbot Road: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

19100 block Olympic View Drive: A woman assaulted a man.

May 18

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman caused a disturbance in a restaurant. She did not pay for food and assaulted an employee. She was arrested for assault and theft.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men were booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A property owner requested a person to be trespassed from the property.

May 19

9500 block 235th Place Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made and reported.

1100 block North 205th Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for his outstanding warrant.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was cited for unlawful transit conduct.

20500 block Maplewood Drive: A residence was burglarized overnight by multiple suspects. Possible suspect information.

8100 block 240th Street Southwest: A report of a verbal dispute between family members was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for his outstanding warrant.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: An elderly man poured water on another man. A report was taken for documentation.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a grocery store.

24100 block Highway 99: A license plate was found and was entered for destruction.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A behavioral health contact was made and reported.

7700 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman reported a robbery.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business.

1300 block 6th Avenue South: A juvenile male ran away from home and was reported missing.

May 20

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A man reported losing a wallet.

23900 block Highway 99: A behavioral health contact was made and reported.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A 15-year-old juvenile female left school early and did not return home.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was stopped for a traffic violation. He was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.