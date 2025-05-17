Edmonds Police Blotter: May 7-13, 2025

May 7

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: Officers located two suspects wanted on warrants. They were booked into jail.

800 block Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

50 block Railroad Avenue North: Vandalism to a women’s restroom was reported. No suspect information at this time.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient at a hospital spat in a nurse’s face. Charges for third-degree assault was referred.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a grocery store and his warrants. He was transported to county jail.

24200 block 102nd Place West: A man was transported to a hospital for a designated crisis respondent.

100 block Highland Drive: A man impersonating a law enforcement officer was reported.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: A juvenile male was involuntarily admitted to a hospital for suicidal statements and damage to property.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A bicyclist refused to stop for a police officer. No rider information; case is ongoing.

May 8

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Police assisted an outside agency.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An internet-based scam was reported to police after a bank detected fraud.

23900 block Highway 99: A man had his vehicle stolen. It was later located and recovered.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A man and a woman provided a scammer with personal information.

188th Street Southwest/33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman and man were cited and released for theft from a business.

22700 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman assaulted her parents. She was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was arrested for DUI.

May 9

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Mountlake Terrace police with an assault.

7700 block Lake Ballinger Way: Drugs were found in the parking lot of a business with possible suspect information.

20500 block 82nd Avenue West: A man was booked into jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

18500 block 79th Place West: A fraudulent bank check was reported.

18000 block 79th Place West: A man was transported to Swedish Hospital based on the Involuntary Treatment Act. A weapon related to the case was entered into the Edmonds Police Department’s property room for safekeeping.

May 10

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle was impounded under a drug search warrant. The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A firearm discharged unlawfully. A man was arrested and booked for violation.

22700 block 92nd Avenue West: Suspicious activity was reported.

May 11

200 block Dayton Street: A missing juvenile was located.

1100 block C Avenue: A jacket with blood stains was recovered from the location.

22500 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run parking lot collision was reported. There may be suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from Safeway and was not located during an area check.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

8500 block 238th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was located and recovered. The registered owner was notified.

400 block Admiral Way: A man reported his motorcycle license plate was stolen.

May 12

1400 block 9th Avenue North: A woman was a victim of an internet scam that requested gift card purchases. No suspect information.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was released from the King County Jail and was transported to the Snohomish County Jail on an Edmonds warrant.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman reported being assaulted by her coworker. She declined to prosecute.

23600 block Highway 99: Two subjects were cited and released after stealing from a grocery store. They were also involved in a collision.

8700 block Olympic View Drive: A child reported an argument with their stepmother. There was no assault.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

May 13

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Officers assisted an outside agency.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was arrested on warrants. Narcotics were located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to county jail after violating a trespassing notice.

8000 block 219th Street Southwest: A 7-month-old came home from visit to grandparents with a minor head injury.

20400 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested on a warrant.

Highway 99/228th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a trip permit violation and failure to transfer title within 45 days.

7300 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.