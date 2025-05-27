Edmonds Police Department earns reaccreditation

The Edmonds Police Department has successfully completed a rigorous reaccreditation program, certifying that it operates under the best practices and standards for law enforcement, the department said in a Tuesday news release.

The program, administered by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), involves a comprehensive seven-phase process, the department said. This certification covered the past four years, from 2021 to 2024, under the management of Cmdr. Josh McClure and Police Services Assistant Karly Kern. The Edmonds Police Department has maintained its accredited status since 1990.

“We are proud to earn this reaccreditation by WASPC,” said Interim Edmonds Police Chief Rod Sniffen. “It shows that our entire staff is committed to the highest professional standards for policing, even when facing a budget crisis and staffing reductions. Certification cannot be achieved without the commitment of every one of our employees. I thank them for their resilience and dedication.”

The benefits of accreditation include administrative and operational effectiveness, fair recruitment and employment practices, improved records management, enhanced use of technology, enhanced health and safety, effective training, adherence to codes of conduct, and improved prisoner security, among other important law enforcement tasks. Nearly 200 standards and points of compliance must be met, including several that require four years of proof.

“Police accountability is important to ensure and improve public trust,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen. “Our dedicated police staff embrace these direct and tangible steps to earn and maintain the public’s confidence in their operations. I am proud of the women and men who serve to these standards. Our community should be proud of the commitment to this high level of service our police employees provide.”

The Washington Legislature originally called for the development of standards and goals for law enforcement in 1976. WASPC was founded in 1963 and represents executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies throughout the state. With more than 900 members, it includes the 39 elected county sheriffs, 240 police chiefs, as well as the Washington State Patrol, the Washington Department of Corrections, and representatives of several federal agencies.