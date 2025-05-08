Edmonds Port Commission agenda for May 12, 2025

May 12, 2025
6 p.m.
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. ROLL CALL
IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or
less and shall be limited to Port business)
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of April 28, 2025 Meeting Minutes
B. Approval of Payments
C. Resolution No. 25-08 Identifying Delegated Authority in the Absence of the Executive Director
VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND TOWN OF WOODWAY REPORTS
VIII. PRESENTATIONS
A. Legislative Report
IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION
X. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. Award Contract No. 2025-527 Harbor Square Atrium
B. Resolution No. 25-07 Authorizing the Change of Imprest Accounts
XI. DISCUSSION
A. Executive Director Job Posting /Delegation of Authority
XII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
XIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
XIV. ADJOURNMENT
Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89784090575
Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person, by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.
