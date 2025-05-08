Edmonds Port Commission agenda for May 12, 2025

May 12, 2025

6 p.m.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. ROLL CALL

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or

less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of April 28, 2025 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Resolution No. 25-08 Identifying Delegated Authority in the Absence of the Executive Director

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND TOWN OF WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. PRESENTATIONS

A. Legislative Report

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION

X. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Award Contract No. 2025-527 Harbor Square Atrium

B. Resolution No. 25-07 Authorizing the Change of Imprest Accounts

XI. DISCUSSION

A. Executive Director Job Posting /Delegation of Authority

XII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

