Edmonds Pride Tea Party May 3 at Edmonds Lutheran Church

Edmonds Pride is teaming up with the Edmonds Lutheran Church Saturday, May 3 to bring together the LGBTQIA+ community in Edmonds for a fun afternoon full of tea, pastries and community.
This event, which runs from 3-5 p.m., will feature two Edmonds Pride X Treasures and Teas tea blends, along with some other traditional and kid-friendly tea options. “Tea4Tea” is a white peony tea base, with butterfly pea flower and rose buds mixed in. “The Flower Code” is an herbal, chamomile-based tea with hibiscus and lavender flowers. Both tea mixes will be available for purchase through the month of June at Treasures and Teas, with 20% of the profits donated to Edmonds Pride. Pastries are being generously donated by Cottage Community Bakery and Zuri’s Doughnuts.
Tickets are $25 each and include:
– Pastries and other tea time snacks
– Tea
– A photobooth with Polaroids
– A reserved seat
You can learn more and purchase tickets here. All ticket sales and donations will go directly toward Edmonds Pride to support Edmonds Pride June Events.
