Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for April 2025

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Alexander Schmidt

I was surprised that I was nominated for “Student of the Month.” I enjoy reading and learning about literature and history, but I also put a large effort into all my other classes. I struggled in some classes, but I have made good progress in each. If I can, I try to get ahead in as many classes as possible and retake any quizzes I can. One of my favorite classes is Art History, which combines two of my favorite interests, art and history. In general, I enjoy learning new things.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Kassandra Becker

I believe I was selected as Student of the Month for my creative outlook and participation in a school environment. At school, I go out of my way to talk with teachers, seek guidance, and provide feedback when I feel it’s necessary. I’ve found this creates a much deeper, more meaningful connection with my instructors. I also try my best to incorporate my strong skills, such as creativity and art, into my daily assignments. I engage with art-related activities outside of school, such as art shows and classes, and I look forward to being able to pursue a degree and career in the arts with a BFADAA at DigiPen Institute of Technology.

Aliah Gerhold

I’m incredibly grateful to be chosen as April’s Student of the Month. One of my biggest goals this year has been to stay focused on school and give my best effort, so this recognition means a lot. Having classes I enjoy has made a big difference and helped me grow as a student.

Outside of academics, my biggest extracurricular passion is theater—something I’ve been involved in since elementary school. Music has always been a major part of my life. In the fall, I’ll be attending Shoreline Community College to major in Music Production and Audio Engineering. Within the next two years, I hope to continue my music studies in Vienna, Austria and take the next step toward a career in the industry.

Scriber Lake High

Chauntelle Hubner

I show up to school as much as I can. I do the work that is assigned in class and participate. I try to keep my grades up as best as I can. I try my best to be kind to people despite being a bit anti-social.

Lynnwood High

Corbin Quinn

I am extremely grateful to have been chosen as one of the students of the month for April. I take pride in treating everyone with kindness and respect, and I take the opportunity to learn from those I meet, allowing me to become the best version of myself. While at Lynnwood High School, I have grown academically, excelling in rigorous courses and getting good grades. I want to thank my teachers for shaping me into who I am today, and my friends who have been there for me throughout my time at Lynnwood High School.

Wei-Wei Chao

Mountlake Terrace High

Ahna Elsberry

I’m truly honored to be selected as Student of the Month! When I first started my freshman year, it was hard to come out of my shell knowing that I didn’t know anyone around me. But I knew that taking that first step was the only way to grow and become part of something bigger. Now, I’m proud to be serving as ASB Treasurer, and I’m so grateful for the amazing community I’ve found through student leadership. I’ve also found a second home on the tennis team, where I’ve learned to push myself and stay motivated, even when things get tough. Being part of these groups has helped me grow in confidence, and I’m excited to keep learning and making a positive difference.

Apollo Graves

I’m not sure why I was selected, but I suspect it’s because of my commitment to MTHS’ robotics team, Chill Out 1778. I’ve dedicated thousands of hours to this team, and I’ve found my passion within robotics. Sometimes it was like working a full-time job outside of school. We placed 16th in the world of 3,700 teams this year, 24th of 3,500 in 2024, and have shown quite a bit of growth over the past few years; between 2022 and 2025, we have gone from about 20 to 55 registered members. Thank you to the members, mentors, and coaches of the team for helping us succeed. To be honest, I think there are many more deserving of this award, but I appreciate being chosen for it.

Meadowdale High

Duc Anh Le

It is such a great honor to be selected as Student of the Month, and I believe that it is a reflection of my commitment to academic success and community service. Holding the office of FCCLA Secretary and upcoming Vice President, as well as National Honor Society Vice President, has allowed me to hold a position in which I can help and encourage other students. My role as a Peer Tutoring Ambassador and Link Leader/Coordinator has allowed me to tutor students in lower classes and help build a positive school culture. I also organized a school-wide Blood Drive, which promoted civic involvement and health awareness. Being awarded the Edmonds Rotary Student of the Month and the Presidential Award also reflects my dedication to service and excellence. Collectively, these experiences demonstrate my passion for leadership, empathy, and being a force for good in the lives of people in my community.

Nolan Common

Hello! My name is Nolan Common, and I am honored to have been selected as the student of the month in our Edmonds District. Within the word count I have been allotted, the main thing I want to share with you is to work hard and enjoy doing so. I’m sure many people have told you that simple phrase, but I’m an example of the very idea. I’m a very busy student-athlete, from inside school with soon-to-be all honors and AP to outside playing a three-sport school season. I can’t stress enough how important adding some social flair helps the heart. Even though I’m busy with studying and working out, I still have fun by incorporating myself with friends and family. I encourage you all to do the same! It takes a lot to balance your physical, mental, and spiritual health, but if I can do it, so can you!

Edmonds-Woodway High

Gerson Diaz Buezo

Elisa Landmann