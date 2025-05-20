Edmonds School District’s Equity Alliance for Achievement meeting May 28

The Edmonds School District’s Equity Alliance for Achievement (EAACH) invites all families, students, staff and community members to attend its upcoming meeting from 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 28, at the district’s Educational Services Center in Lynnwood.

Aidan Key, a nationally recognized speaker and educator on gender diversity, is the featured special guest for May.

The presentation, “Understanding and Supporting Gender Diversity in Our Community,” will offer an overview of essential terms and concepts related to gender diversity; practical strategies to help create inclusive and supportive environments; and guidance on where to find helpful resources and support.

A free dinner will be provided, including vegan and vegetarian options.

Free child care will be available for children ages 3 and up who are toilet trained.

Spanish interpretation will be provided.

EAACH is a committee dedicated to advancing racial equity throughout the Edmonds School District. These meetings provide a space for families, students and staff to share input and ideas around equity, inclusion and representation.

For more details, visit the EAACH website.

The Educational Services Center is located at 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.