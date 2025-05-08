Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church hosting free food distribution May 14  

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will host a popup food distribution event at the church from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 14. The food will be available for those in need, as part of the church’s commitment to responding to food insecurity.

Food includes fresh produce, meat, and prepackaged items provided by the Edmonds Food Bank. It is free to all, and visitors can choose what they need.

The truck will be parked at the north side of the church, which is located at 21405 82 Pl. W, Edmonds, east and south of the Five Corners roundabout. Watch out for signs on 212th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West with directions to the church.