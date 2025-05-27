Edmonds Veterans Plaza hosts its own Memorial Day tribute

Veterans, their families and community members gathered at Edmonds’ Veterans Plaza for a short, moving Memorial Day ceremony Monday afternoon. Memorial Day is the day we honor those who did not return home from war. Speakers shared a simple message with attendees: Freedom doesn’t happen by accident. It comes with a cost. Speakers asked attendees to honor and remember that cost.

The event was sponsored by Edmonds-based Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 and the American Legion Post 66. It followed the city’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Edmonds cemetery.

The ceremony concluded with the playing of Taps.