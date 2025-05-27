Edmonds Veterans Plaza hosts its own Memorial Day tribute

Posted: May 26, 2025 17

Veterans, their families and community members gathered at Edmonds’ Veterans Plaza for a short, moving Memorial Day ceremony Monday afternoon. Memorial Day is the day we honor those who did not return home from war. Speakers shared a simple message with attendees: Freedom doesn’t happen by accident. It comes with a cost. Speakers asked attendees to honor and remember that cost.

The event was sponsored by Edmonds-based Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 and the American Legion Post 66. It followed the city’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Edmonds cemetery.

Cmdr. Dan Mullene, American Legion Post 66, reminds attendees to “live in a way that honors their legacy. Never take a single day for granted.” (Photos by Jamie Holter)
VFW Post 8870 Cmdr. Duane Bowman talked about the ongoing struggles of veterans to transition back to civilian life and the struggle to get health care, housing and employment. He encouraged attendees to support veterans and donate time or visit the Hero’s Cafe in Lynnwood. 
The crowd of about 30 people stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at the Memorial Day ceremony at Edmonds Veterans Plaza.
Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen made opening remarks, noting that it’s been 50 years since the start of the Vietnam War and 80 years since World War II. “Thank you. You never turned your back and continue to serve,” he said.
Edmonds residents Patty Farmer, Pete Farmer and Steve Bucklin share thoughts and smiles after the ceremony.
Many who attended the mid-afternoon ceremony stayed to share their appreciation.
Carl Kurfess (left) and Post Chaplain Dan Doyle, VFW Post 8870.
Bryan Rowe VFW Post 8870 (left) visits with an Edmonds resident.

The ceremony concluded with the playing of Taps.

