Election 2025: Candidate financial reports through May 21

Now that the candidate filing has closed for the 2025 primary (to be held Aug. 5) and general election (to be held Nov. 4), the My Neighborhoood News Network will again will be providing regular updates from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contributions from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records and more.

These numbers reflect the current numbers on the PDC site at the time of writing and may not reflect the latest figures. These numbers are being continually updated as candidates file additional information. For the latest information, check the PDC website here and the Secretary of State’s Vote WA page here.

The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report but are not required to file campaign financial reports. Candidates who are on the ballot but are not filing campaign financial reports with the PDC show “NA” in the financials columns below.

We will update and publish these reports at regular intervals throughout the campaign period

Town of Woodway campaign financials as of 05-22-2025 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. MIKE QUINN (I) Mayor $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details RAJEEV THAKUR (I) City Council Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details STEVE GUNN (I) City Council Pos 3 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details LAURA MURPHY (I) City Council Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

Port of Edmonds campaign financials as of 05-21-2025 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. JANELLE CASS (I) Commissioner Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details CHELSEA RUDD Commissioner Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details SCOTT URQUHART Commissioner Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details JAY GRANT Commissioner Pos 3 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details ROSS DIMMICK Commissioner Pos 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details JAIMIE GOUGE Commissioner Pos 5 NA NA NA NA

Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 05-21-2025 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. KEITH SMITH Director Dist 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details THOMAS GARRARD Director Dist 4 $2,472.01 $443.37 $0.00 Click for Details JASON MOORE Director Dist 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 05-21-2025 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. BOB KNOWLES (I) Commissioner Pos 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

* NOTE: The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that local office or judicial candidates in jurisdictions with 5,000 or more registered voters must file both a personal financial affairs statement and a campaign finance report with the PDC. If the candidate expects to raise $7,000 or more, they must file both reports regardless of the number of eligible voters.

Local office or judicial candidates in a jurisdiction with 2,000 or more but less than 5,000 registered voters and who expect to raise less than $7,000 need only file a personal financial statement.

Candidates for local or judicial office in jurisdictions with less than 2,000 registered voters and do not expect to raise $7,000 or more are not required to file any reports with the PDC.

Detailed filing requirement information is available on the PDC website here.

Candidates who are on the ballot and have not filed campaign financial reports with the PDC as of the date of our reports show “NA” in the financials columns below.

Candidates who have withdrawn are shown as strikethrough.

(I) – indicates incumbent