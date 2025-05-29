Enjoy Puget Sound Alphorns performances at Edmonds waterfront May 30, June 1

Puget Sound Alphorns will be playing at the Edmonds waterfront just north of the ferry throughout the summer. The next performances are at 2 p.m. Friday, May 30 and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 1.

They are a group of alphorn enthusiasts who enjoy playing together, learning and sharing about the history and literature written for alphorns. Group founder and Edmonds resident Gary Martin has invited a friend and colleague from Switzerland — Yannick Wey — to join this weekend’s performance

You can learn more about the alphorn in our summary of a recent Edmonds Waterfront Center presentation here.

More information about the Puget Sound Alphorns is here.