Erika Barnett launches Edmonds City Council campaign

A crowd of more than 75 supporters and friends packed the Salish Sea Boathouse Tap Room on Thursday evening to hear local business owner Erika Barnett kick off her campaign for Edmonds City Council. Among those attending in support of Barnett’s candidacy were current city councilmembers Vivian Olson, Neil Tibbott, Will Chen, and Michelle Dotsch, past city councilmembers Dave Teitzel and Ron Wambolt, former Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan, and numerous Edmonds business owners, volunteers and community leaders from across the spectrum.

A newcomer to the local political scene, Barnett is running for City Council position 3 currently occupied by Council President Neil Tibbott, who is not seeking reelection. Barnett and husband Jeff Barnett started Edmonds’ Salish Sea Brewing Company 10 years ago and have grown it into a successful business, expanding from their original location on Dayton Street to the Boathouse Tap Room in the Harbor Square complex.

Two others have filed to run against her, Joseph Ademofe and Alex Newman. A primary election on Aug. 5 will narrow the field to two candidates, who will advance to the Nov. 4 general election.

Erika was introduced by her husband Jeff, who spoke of how they had known each other as youngsters but took separate paths, reuniting after 10 years and coming together as a couple. He spoke of their deep attachment to Edmonds, their two children, their parents and their shared experiences developing a successful business in Edmonds.

“We feel like we have been embraced by Edmonds,” he remarked. “Edmonds has given us so much over the years. And tonight, I am very excited and proud that my wife Erika has chosen to pay this back by sharing herself with you as your next city councilmember.”

Next to the podium were friends and fellow Edmonds business owners Beth Sanger and Mike McMurray.

“I come out as a parent, lover of Edmonds and a business owner,” Sanger began. “I fully support Erika – she is smart, asks great questions and will be a great advocate for Edmonds.”

McMurray highlighted the unique qualities of Edmonds such as community pride and its low-profile downtown charm.

“I think we all love our downtown – it’s like a Hallmark movie,” McMurray quipped. “I trust Erika to maintain this. She has my support.”

Then it was Erika’s turn at the mic.

“I am Erica Barnett, and I’m running for Edmonds City Council Position 3,” she began. “I want you to know that I bring the whole of me — the wife, the mom, the business owner, the volunteer, the advocate, the problem solver and the cheerleader for Edmonds — to you tonight.”

She then dove into her reasons for running for city council, what she brings to the position and her vision for moving forward.

“We’ve built our business here in Edmonds,” she began. “We’re raising our family here. We chose Edmonds because it has a unique combination of charm, chemistry, creativity and community spirit that really appealed to us.

“But we also know that Edmonds is at a pivotal moment right now,” she continued. “We have budgetary pressures. There are regional development rules that we must follow. And it’s going to take thoughtful leadership to navigate those complexities and deliver results.

“Professionally, I’ve led strategic planning and operations for organizations like Microsoft, where I was helping large cross-functional teams streamline budgets, reduce waste and improve performance in high-pressure environments. At the same time, I’ve been in the trenches as a small business owner. We opened Salish over 10 years ago, and we’ve seen our fair share of storms as many of you have. We actually expanded to this location [the Boathouse] during the COVID lockdowns. And through shifting regulations and constant uncertainty, we charted a new course. When things got tough, we learned how to adapt, stay grounded and keep our people employed. It’s that mix of strategic thinking and people-first problem-solving that I’ll bring to city hall. That’s why I’m running to make sure Edmonds stays strong, steady and ready for the future with leadership that takes real-world experience and pairs it with genuine care.”

Moving to what she brings to the table, Barnett spoke of her professional experience at Microsoft, her track record of small business management, and her skills in managing budget, solving problems, working collaboratively, asking the right questions, and seeking data-driven solutions.

“My experience at both local and global levels has shaped how I lead, from making payroll to aligning budgets across global teams,” she said. “I know how to cut through the noise, prioritize what matters and keep people moving forward even when conditions are tough. And I don’t just bring the experience; I bring the mindset that goes along with it. I ask the right questions. I listen before I act. I seek clarity and common ground, and I know how to lead without making noise for the sake of attention. My leadership style is collaborative, practical and grounded in results, whether it’s a room full of executives or a room full of neighbors, I know that the best ideas come when we listen first and work together. That’s the kind of leadership I’ll bring to Edmonds.”

She went on to share her vision for moving forward, describing how she will work to maintain community character while supporting sustainable growth, ensuring public safety, providing fiscal responsibility, prioritizing community needs and bringing transparency and community engagement to city government.

“This isn’t about policy, it’s about people,” she said. “It’s about making sure our kids can walk downtown to get ice cream and feel safe, that our businesses can survive rising costs and still be a part of the fabric of our town, that seniors can age in place, families can thrive, and we can welcome in new neighbors without sacrificing what makes Edmonds so special. That’s the Edmonds I love, and that’s the Edmonds I want to protect and strengthen. And getting there is going to take leadership that combines vision with practicality, values and follow-through.

“If elected, I pledge to focus on smart sustainable growth, practical solutions, respecting the character of our neighborhoods, maintaining our environmental stewardship and ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with growth, public safety and livability,” she continued. “As a mom and a business owner, I support strong emergency response, mental health resources and safe streets that serve the whole community.

“I’ve dealt with budgets big and small, and I know it’s not just about balancing the books, but making sure every dollar works hard for the people of Edmonds. That means not just understanding where the money goes, but what we’re getting for it. I’m talking about fixing inefficiencies, not just slashing programs, asking what’s sustainable, and finding outside funding to help ease the burden on our residents. This also means bringing the community into the process, listening deeply, being transparent, remembering that trust isn’t built in big, flashy moments, but in small, consistent ones day after day.”

Closing remarks came from Council President and Position 3 incumbent Neil Tibbott.

“Erika’s support is growing as more people get to know her,” Tibbott said, emphasizing how Barnett knows that being on council is a full-time job, not just a side hustle – it becomes the main thing.

“She’s signing up for it, she’s ready for it, and her background and experience are just tremendous,” he continued. “But campaigns cost money and she needs our support. I urge everyone to volunteer, put up a sign or contribute by scanning the QR code on her campaign materials or by going to the website erikaforedmonds.com. Let’s get her elected!”

Erika Barnett then returned to the podium for final remarks.

“I really appreciate you all for coming out this evening,” she said. “But [since two other candidates are filing for Position 3], we are going to have to go through a primary to get to the general election, so anything you can do to help us make sure that we end up on that ballot in November is greatly appreciated. I really want to be here for all of you, and so I’m asking you to be there for me.”