Erika Barnett to host campaign kickoff for Edmonds City Council May 15

Edmonds small business owner Erika Barnett will host her official campaign kick-off for Edmonds City Council at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 15 at the Boathouse Taproom, 180 W. Dayton St., Suite 102 in Edmonds. The event, which begins at 5 p.m., is open to the public.

Barnett has filed for the Edmonds City Council Position 3 seat currently held by Neil Tibbott, who isn’t running for reelection. So far she has one opponent, Joseph Ademofe.

“I’m running to serve the people of Edmonds because I love this city and believe in its future,” said Barnett, who along with her husband Jeff Barnett owns the Salish Sea Brewing and Boathouse and Taproom. “From raising our family here to running a business in the heart of town, I understand the challenges and opportunities facing Edmonds today. I want to be a voice for thoughtful growth, strong fiscal stewardship, and public safety—while preserving the small-town charm we all love.”

According to the press release announcing the event, attendees will have an opportunity to meet Barnett, learn more about her platform and share their thoughts about the issues that matter most to them. Light refreshments will be available, and all are welcome.

“My goal is to listen first and lead with integrity,” she said. “This campaign is about collaboration and community — bringing people together to find common ground and smart solutions.”

For more information, visit www.erikaforedmonds.com or follow @ErikaForEdmonds on social media.