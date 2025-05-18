EWHS student serves as state legislative page during 2025 session

Edmonds-Woodway High School sophomore Sahana Rattan served as a Washington State House of Representatives page for the week of April 14-18. She was sponsored by District 1 Rep. Shelley Kloba.

Rattan said she joined the program after hearing about it from her school’s International Baccalaureate program coordinator and hopes to become an IB student next year. During her free time, she enjoys singing, acting and creative writing. She also participates in her school’s track and cross-country team and is the vice president of the Audio Visual Film Club.

While serving as a page, she said she enjoyed meeting other students from across the state and obtaining multiple perspectives on global issues. She listened to important guest speakers such as State Gov. Ferguson, Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti and Supreme Court Justice Salvador A. Mungia. This experience taught her how Washington budgets money.

Her question on dual credit programs was selected for the Teach With TVW segment for the week on K-12 education. Each week, three pages are selected to ask a question answered by House committee members. You can view the video here.

During the mock committee hearing, Rattan’s team collaborated on a bill preventing school shootings by implementing more preventive measures. It required the installation of Columbine locks in every door, more frequent background checks for school employees carried out by the superintendent, and the hiring of additonal therapists in school districts. This would be funded by the state’s 7% gun tax. It passed with 8 yay votes and 1 nay vote and was her favorite part of the program.