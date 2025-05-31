Families get moving at Health and Wellness Expo

The Edmonds School District hosted its annual Health and Wellness Expo at Edmonds District Stadium Saturday. The event featured activities and resources focused on physical and mental health and an accessible fun run open to all ages and abilities.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.