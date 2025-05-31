Families get moving at Health and Wellness Expo

The Snitrak family receives a snack from Trader Joe’s employees who are bundled up against the changing weather at the Health and Fitness Expo Saturday.
Marcus jumps rope at the Verdant Health booth.
L-R: Mountlake Terrace High School cheerleaders Nayah Dabney, Emily Bozick, Brielle Coster
and Annalise Coster generate spirit throughout the event, starting at the entry gate.
Anora shows grandma how to plant a strawberry at the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club booth.
Stevers tosses a football.
L-R: Brezane, Sierra and Jadivah with the Project Girl promote their summer immersion program.
The fun run begins.
This youngster crossed the finish line first.
Meadowdale High School Red Cross Club members at their booth. L-R: Fana Andualem, Helana Alemayehu, Bitanya Tesfaye and Elena Pella.

The Edmonds School District hosted its annual Health and Wellness Expo at Edmonds District Stadium Saturday. The event featured activities and resources focused on physical and mental health and an accessible fun run open to all ages and abilities.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

