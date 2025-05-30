Floretum Garden Club volunteers beautify Edmonds

Each year Floretum Garden Club volunteers – some of them master gardeners – assist the Edmonds Parks Department in planting annual flowers downtown. City staff and volunteers could be seen in the early mornings planting various downtown corners or large planters on the sidewalks. The Floretum Garden Club has helped support Edmonds beautification projects for more than 100 years.
— Photos by Chris Walton, Floretum Garden Club member
