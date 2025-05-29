Get dancing with Sno-King International Folk Dance Club in June

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in June at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Grant to enjoy folk dancing from around the world.

You needn’t bring a partner. If you are a beginner, come at 6:30 p.m. to learn some easier dances. This is followed by a half hour of requests, a short lesson and a program of no-partner, couple, and set dances, plus more requests.

The second Wednesday of the month, June 11, the club teaches a set, starting at 6:45 p.m, with no beginner class that night. The second Saturday, June 14, is a party, from 7-9 p.m., with no teaching. You’re invited to bring snacks to share, and wear your folkish clothes.

In June, participants will learn dances from Scotland, Greece, Romania and maybe Bulgaria.

Cedar Valley Grange is located at 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Admission is $8 and your first time is free. To learn more, visit www.sno-king.org, email dancesnoking@gmail.com or call 425-610-9393.