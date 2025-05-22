Are you struggling with a family history research problem? The Lynnwood-based Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free opportunity to bust through those genealogical Brick Walls on Saturday, May 31.
Get help with your family history research during Lynnwood event May 31
Bring your questions, challenges and stumbling blocks. You’ll meet with an experienced genealogy researcher, Margaret Summitt, who is eager to share her insights, tips and knowledge to help you break through your brick walls.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.