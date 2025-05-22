Get help with your family history research during Lynnwood event May 31 Are you struggling with a family history research problem? The Lynnwood-based Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free opportunity to bust through those genealogical Brick Walls on Saturday, May 31. Bring your questions, challenges and stumbling blocks. You’ll meet with an experienced genealogy researcher, Margaret Summitt, who is eager to share her insights, tips and knowledge to help you break through your brick walls.

To reserve one of the four 40-minute sessions, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment. The sessions will be held in person at the Humble House Library in Heritage Park, 19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.