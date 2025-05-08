Help Stamp Out Hunger: Leave food by your mailbox May 10

On Saturday, May 10, residents have a simple but powerful opportunity to help fight hunger in their community, by leaving a bag of non-perishable food next to their mailbox. As part of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, local letter carriers and food bank staff will collect these donations to help stock the shelves of local food banks.

Now in its 32nd year, Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest one-day food drive. Each year, it brings together postal workers, food banks, and generous neighbors across the country to support families experiencing food insecurity. For the Edmonds Food Bank, this is the biggest food drive of the year, and its impact carries them through the lean summer months.

“Our mail carriers, staff and volunteers will be all hands on deck to help make the day go smoothly,” said Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “We rely on this community-wide effort to meet the growing need we are experiencing right now.”

To participate, community members can leave a bag of non-perishable food items — such as canned soup, pasta, rice, cereal or peanut butter — next to their mailbox before mail delivery on Saturday, May 10. Letter carriers will collect the donations during their usual routes, ensuring every contribution goes directly to the shelves of local food banks. While plastic donation bags were delivered to mailboxes last week, participants are welcome to use any bag for a food donation.

Whether it’s a single can or a full bag, every donation makes a difference.

The Edmonds Food Bank serves nearly 1,400 households each week, providing access to fresh produce, dairy, and shelf-stable staples. With the help of community partners and dedicated volunteers, the food bank is committed to ensuring that everyone in the community is nourished.

For more information about the food bank or to get involved, visit www.edmondsfoodbank.org.