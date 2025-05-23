High school sports roundup for May 21, 2025

by Steve Willits Posted: May 22, 2025 6

Track and Field

3A Northwest District 1 Championships
at Shorewood Stadium Wednesday, May 21

Edmonds-Woodway senior Jaxon Pontak threw a personal best of 169-4 during the 3A Northwest District 1 Championships.May 21, 2025. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Mountlake Terrace High School senior Jayden Costa competes in the shot put. He placed 14th.
MTHS junior Buddy Frank placed fourth in the high jump at a height of 5-10.
The Warriors’ Augustine Hurtado clears the last hurdle in the 110-meter event. He placed ninth.
EWHS senior Nicholas Manz took second in the shot put with a distance of 49-8.75
Meadowdale High School brothers Matthew (left) and John (right) Patterson run the mile, finishing 11th and 13th respectively.
E-W’s Mason Kempf runs the mile, finishing with a time of 4:21.93 and placing fifth.
Meadowdale’s Brian Mills took first place in the 400 meters with a time of 50.29.
Hope Seelye competes in the pole vault for Edmonds-Woodway.
Mountlake Terrace High’s Sierra Swan throws a 85-5 in the discus.
Terrace’s Sadie Renick (right) takes the baton from teammate Mia Sledge (left) during the 4×200 meter relay.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Jane Miceli turns the bend during the 4×200 relay race. Her team placed fourth.
E-W’s Brooklyn Steiner takes off after recieving the baton, running the third leg of the 4×200 race.
Lynnwood junior Monet Winfield-Sullers leaps to a distance of 16-2 in the long jump, placing ninth.
Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel runs a 14.87-second race in the 100-meter hurdles, placing first.
EWHS sophomore Hazel Zackey runs the mile, placing 10th.
Terrace junior Allison Mervin holds up a first-place ribbon for the long jump after reaching a distance of 18-4.

Day 1 Results

Current girls team scores:
1. Shorecrest 46
2. Shorewood 41
3. Snohomish 38
4. Oak Harbor 36
5. Stanwood 31
6. Mountlake Terrace 29
7. Edmonds-Woodway 25
8. Sedro-Woolley 16
9. Lynnwood 12
10. Mount Vernon 10
11. Meadowdale 9
12. Monroe 8
13. Ferndale 6
14. Everett 5
15. Marysville Getchell 0

Edmonds School District Top 5 event finishers:

100 Meters
2nd place- Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 12.37

400 Meters
3rd place- Aliah Karl, Edmonds-Woodway 59.77
4th place- Aubrianna Sadler, Meadowdale 59.94
5th place- Rayna Halloran, Edmonds-Woodway 1:01.19

1600 Meters
5th place- Marley Maquiling, Meadowdale 5:14.97

100 Meter Hurdles
1st place- Brynlee Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace 14.87

4 x 200 Meter Relay
4th place- Edmonds-Woodway (Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Brooklyn Steiner, Aliah Karl) 1:44.94

Discus
1st place- Ena Dodik, Lynnwood 131-0

Pole Vault
5th place- Emily Rust, Edmonds-Woodway 9-3

Long Jump
1st place- Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 18-4

Current boys team scores:
1. Snohomish 51
2. Shorewood 44
3. Mount Vernon 37
4. Edmonds-Woodway 31
5. Stanwood 30
T6. Sedro-Woolley 26
T6. Monroe 26
T8. Shorecrest 18
T8. Meadowdale 18
10. Oak Harbor 10
11. Everett 7
12. Ferndale 6
13. Mountlake Terrace 5
14. Marysville Getchell 3
15. Lynnwood 0

Edmonds School District Top 5 event finishers:

100 Meters
5th place- Noah Ushikubo, Edmonds-Woodway 11.13

400 Meters
1st place- Brian Mills, Meadowdale 50.29
2nd place- C.J. Rawls, Meadowdale 51.03

1600 Meters
5th place- Mason Kempf, Edmonds-Woodway 4:21.93

Shot Put
2nd place- Nicholas Manz, Edmonds-Woodway 49-8.75

Javelin
2nd place- Jaxon Pontak, Edmonds-Woodway 169-4

High Jump
5th place- Buddy Frank, Mountlake Terrace 5-10

Long Jump
3rd place- Kahlil Richards, Edmonds-Woodway 20-3.75

See all Day 1 event results here.

Boys Golf

3A State Championship May 20 and May 21 

Creek at Qualchan Golf Course (Spokane)

Top individual scores (two-day totals):

  1. Calvin Cakamis, Liberty (Renton) 142

T2. Grady Millar, Mountain View 143

T2. Lucas Williams, Ballard 143

T4. Theo Snyder, Gig Harbor 144

T4. Rowan Gerron, Bellevue 144

T6. Alex Harwood, Mercer Island 145

T6. Teigen Brill, North Central 145

T8. Jameson Hatch, Bellarmine Prep 146

T8. Jack Besecker, Mercer Island 147

  1. Ryan Howe, Cheney 147

Edmonds School District state golfer:

T 22. Floyd Vallanueva, Meadowdale 154

Top team scores:

  1. Mercer Island 605
  2. Bellevue 607
  3. Cheney 613
  4. Bellarmine Prep 617
  5. Mountain View 624
  6. Gig Harbor 625
  7. Eastside Catholic 630
  8. Seattle Prep 644

Girls Golf

3A State Championships May 20 and May 21

Indian Canyon Golf Course (Spokane)

Top individual scores (two-day totals):

  1. Alyssa Rigby, Mountain View 141
  2. Tatum Otto, Bellevue 142
  3. Carly Ikei, Gig Harbor 149

T4. Esther Yu, Auburn Mountainview  153

T4. Lexie Mahler, White River  153

  1. Audrey Park, Liberty 154

T7. Anna Duerr, Capital  158

T7. Catherine Jang, Bellevue  158

  1. Kenley Taylor, Silas 159

T10. Brianna Nguyen, Interlake  161

T10. Myla Louch, Gig Harbor  161

Edmonds School District two-day golfer:

T 43. Kari Petterson, Meadowdale 184

Edmonds School District golfers that missed the cut after Day 1:

Lindsay Curtis, Edmonds-Woodway 98

Samarra Smith, Meadowdale 104

Gwen Farrow, Meadowdale 126

Grace Lee, Meadowdale 126

Top team scores:

  1. Bellevue 638
  2. Gig Harbor 653
  3. Silas 689
  4. Auburn Mountainview 691
  5. Bellarmine Prep 699
  6. Interlake 711
  7. Liberty 719
  8. Oak Harbor 727
  9. White River 759

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME