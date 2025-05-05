High school sports roundup for May 3, 2025

Track and Field
Shoreline Invitational
at Shoreline Stadium
Numerous schools including athletes from Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace
See individual event results here.
Sunny And 70! Invitational
at Lakewood High School in Arlington
Numerous schools including athletes from Lynnwood and Meadowdale
See individual event results here.
South Sound Classic
At Sparks Stadium in Puyallup
Numerous schools including athletes from Edmonds-Woodway
See individual event results here.
