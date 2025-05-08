High school sports roundup for May 6, 2025

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-2 (overtime)

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis (2)

David Salgado

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Oliver Zoloth

Ben Browne

David Salgado

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-4-2, 9-5-2; Shorecrest 6-5-1, 8-6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District tournament elimination play-in game vs Everett; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Lynnwood goal:

Henrry Torres

Lynnwood goalkeeper shutout:

Hunter Licata

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-7-1, 5-10-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-8-2, 3-11-2

Lynnwood next game: District tournament elimination play-in game at Snohomish; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: District tournament elimination play-in game at Sedro-Woolley; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 5-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-2-1, 13-2,1; Meadowdale 2-10-0, 3-12-1

Meadowdale’s season is over

Baseball

District Tournament Play-In game (loser out):

Meadowdale defeated Oak Harbor 3-1

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Kealoha Keo’o-Sabate: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 8 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Kealoha Keo’o-Sabate: 2 for 3, 2 RBI, SB

Records: Meadowdale 9-12; Oak Harbor 11-10

Meadowdale next game: District play in game (loser out) vs Everett; Thursday, May 8; 3:30 p.m. at Mariner High School

Girls Tennis

Open Rounds of Wesco 3A South Tournament

No results reported