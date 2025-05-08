High school sports roundup for May 6, 2025

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis (2)
David Salgado
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Oliver Zoloth
Ben Browne
David Salgado
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-4-2, 9-5-2; Shorecrest 6-5-1, 8-6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District tournament elimination play-in game vs Everett; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
Lynnwood goal:
Henrry Torres
Lynnwood goalkeeper shutout:
Hunter Licata
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-7-1, 5-10-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-8-2, 3-11-2
Lynnwood next game: District tournament elimination play-in game at Snohomish; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: District tournament elimination play-in game at Sedro-Woolley; Thursday, May 8; 7 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 5-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 9-2-1, 13-2,1; Meadowdale 2-10-0, 3-12-1
Meadowdale’s season is over
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.