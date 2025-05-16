High school sports roundup: May 14, 2025

Girls Tennis

3A District 1 Tournament- Day #2

at Snohomish High School

Singles top finishers (Top 4 to state)

1st Place- Rylie Gettman, Shorewood

2nd Place- Mac Dauer, Snohomish

3rd Place- Alex Mignogna, Shorewood

4th Place- Jaeda Boomars, Monroe

Consolation bracket

5th/6th Place Match

Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) defeated Maddie Ashe (Edmonds-Woodway) 8-6 pro set

Wyckoff will be the 1st alternate to state

Ashe will be the 2nd alternate to state

Track and Field

Wesco 3A South Championships- May 14-16

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Click here to see Day #1 results: