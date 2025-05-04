High school sports roundup: May 2, 2025

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-2 (8 innings)
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors wrapped up the Wesco 3A/2A title with an extra-innings victory over Shorewood, 3-2. It was the third straight league title for Edmonds-Woodway, improving their league record to 36-4 during their three-year run.
Andreas Simonsen was also all about the number three. He went three-for-three at the plate, scoring all three Warriors runs, and he also stole three bases.
Lukas Wanke pitched seven strong innings for the Warriors, allowing only five hits, two runs (one earned), walking three and striking out four hitters. Wanke was the winning pitcher, improving his record to 6-0 on the season. Finn Crawford came in and picked up the save by retiring all three Shorewood batters that he faced in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Warriors closed out the regular season with a 10-2 league record and an overall record of 16-5. They will next face Monroe in the District playoff quarterfinal round on Saturday, May 10 with a scheduled 2 p.m. start time at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The District tournament is double elimination with four teams eventually advancing to the state tournament.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Lukas Wanke: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
Finn Crawford: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Andres Simonsen: 3 for 3, BB, 3 R, 3 SB
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 2 for 4, 2 RBI
Luke Boland: 1 for 3, BB
Toshi Gilginas: BB
Finn Crawford: BB
Lukas Wanke: SAC
Erik Alsdorf: SAC
Shorewood pitching highlights:
Joey Facilla: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
Danny Morgan: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-2, 15-6; Shorewood 8-4, 13-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game; District quarterfinals vs Monroe; Saturday, May 10; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-6
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Owen Meek: 2 for 4, 3 RBI, 3 SB
Charlie Schofield: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, R
Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 2, 2 HBP, R
Nolan Valdivia: 1 for 4, 2 RBI
Braeden Davidson: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Zach Amador: 1 for 3, R
Liam Moore: 1 for 4
Cian Harney: BB, R
Nicholas Liepins: BB, R, SB
Nate Brown: BB
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Layton Rongholt: 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
Liam Moore: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-5, 10-10; Archbishop Murphy 5-7, 12-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: District elimination play-in game vs Ferndale or Shorecrest; Thursday, May 8; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 6-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-8, 8-12; Shorecrest 6-6, 12-8
Meadowdale next game: District elimination play-in game at Oak Harbor; Tuesday, May 6; 4 p.m.
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 5-0
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Ella Campbell: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Catie Ingalls: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R
Ella Campbell: 1 for 3, RBI
Abby McCorvey: 1 for 3, R, RBI
Neva Cheeney: 1 for 2, HBP, R
Noa Gillespie: 1 for 3, RBI
Helena Marsh: HBP, RBI
Ellie Alderson: RBI
Audrey Sommer: BB
Madeline Jones: 1 for 3
Abby Tracy: R
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-1, 13-5; Shorewood 6-4, 11-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, May 5; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 20-2 (5 innings)
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Payton Aldridge: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Madison Mitchell: 2 for 3, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI, SF
Zoe De Mello: 2 for 2, 3 BB, 2B, 5 R,
Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SF
Samantha Martens: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI
Olivia Feistel: 3 for 4, 2 2B, R, 3 RBI
Peyton Fry: 2 for 5, 2B, RBI
Arianna Lyon: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI
Hallie Weeks: 1 for 3, 2 BB, R
Payton Aldridge: R, RBI, SF
Ella Bogren: 1 for 1, R, RBI
Sophia Billy: 1 for 1, 2 RBI
Olivia Lahrson: BB
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-3, 8-9; Shorecrest 1-10, 4-12
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Monday, May 5; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 14-10
Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:
Maddie Evans: 3 for 5, 2B, HR, 4 R, 3 RBI
Carly Madhavan: 4 for 5, R, 5 RBI
Saylah Lopez: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 3 R
Sarah Fletcher: 1 for 4, BB, HR, 2 R, RBI
Markella Vick: 2 for 5, 2B, 2 RBI
Giselle Silva: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, R, SB
Allyea Hernandez: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 3, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI, SF
Jordyn Stokes: 2 for 4, 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI
Olivia Brown: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
Bri Reyes: 1 for 2, 3 BB, 2 R
Charlotte Snook: 2 for 3, BB, SB
Evie Snow: 1 for 4, 2B
Hailey Taron: BB
Sophia Morgenroth: SAC
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-2, 12-6; Mountlake Terrace 5-6, 7-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lake Stevens; Monday, May 5; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-0
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:
Alex Plumis
David Salgado
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Ben Browne (2)
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
Daniel Abraham
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-4-2, 8-5-2; Meadowdale 2-9-0, 3-11-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday,May 6; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, May 6; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 3-2
Lynnwood goals:
Henrry Torres
Kai Ahumada
Julio Morales
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-7-1, 4-10-1; Shorecrest 6-4-1, 8-5-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, May 6; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
No details reported
Records: Jackson 11-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-10-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, May 6; 7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.