High school sports roundup: May 22-23, 2025

Friday, May 23

Track and Field

3A Northwest District 1 Championships

at Shoreline Stadium

Day 2 of 2

Final boys team scores:

1. Snohomish 103

2. Shorewood 94

3. Mount Vernon 65

4. Stanwood 62

5. Meadowdale 59

6. Monroe 57

7. Edmonds-Woodway 55

8. Sedro-Woolley 51

9. Shorecrest 33

10. Oak Harbor 27

11. Everett 15

12. Ferndale 14

13. Mountlake Terrace 10

T14. Lynnwood 9

T14. Marysville-Getchell 9

Final girls team scores:

1. Snohomish 97

2. Oak Harbor 94.25

3. Shorewood 84

4. Shorecrest 81

5. Stanwood 69

6. Mountlake Terrace 67

7. Edmonds-Woodway 50

8. Sedro-Woolley 35.25

9. Ferndale 27.25

10. Meadowdale 26

11. Mount Vernon 25

12. Lynnwood 19

13. Monroe 17

14. Everett 6.25

15. Marysville-Getchell 4

Edmonds School District boys with Top 5 event finishes on Day 2:

200 meters:

3rd place- Brian Mills, Meadowdale 22.54

800 meters:

3rd place- John Patterson, Meadowdale 1:54.29

5th place- Luke Adams, Edmonds-Woodway 1:55.40

300 meter hurdles:

2nd place- Nikolaus Nelson, Meadowdale 41.33

5th place- Nathan Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway 42.24

4 x 100 meter relay:

2nd place- Lynnwood (Jaikin Choy, Ty Jensen, Malachi Dillon, Nabie Sumah) 43.21

4 x 400 meter relay:

1st place- Meadowdale (C.J. Rawls, Sebastian Summers, John Patterson, Brian Mills) 3:23.12

Discus:

1st place- Nicholas Manz, Edmonds-Woodway 154-4

Pole vault:

4th place- Jackson Marti, Meadowdale 12-11

800 meters:

2nd place- Aliah Karl, Edmonds-Woodway 2:15.83

Edmonds School District girls with Top 5 event finishes on Day 2:

300 meter hurdles:

1st place- Brynlee Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace 43.95

4 x 100 meter relay:

3rd place- Mountlake Terrace (Allison Mervin, Brynlee Dubiel, Haruna DiPippo, Taylor Williams) 49.03

4 x 400 meter relay:

2nd place- Edmonds Woodway (Isabella Offerman, Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Aliah Karl) 4:03.28

Shot put:

3rd place- Ena Dodik, Lynnwood 33-9.25

Javelin:

2nd place- Sierra Swan, Mountlake Terrace

High jump:

1st place- Zoe Grant, Meadowdale 5-1

Triple jump:

1st place- Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 36-8.5

Next Meet: 3A State Championships; Thursday, May 29 through Saturday, May 31 at Mount Tahoma High School

Boys Soccer

State Tournament- Round of 16

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 3-2 (penalty kicks)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 13-6-2; Monroe 16-3

Read story here.

Boys Tennis

State Championships

at Vancouver Tennis Club

Singles Round of 16

Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ryan Wenz (Silas) 6-2, 6-3

Daniel Kim (Bellevue) defeated Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) 0-6, 6-4, 7-5

Singles Quarterfinals

Owen Conley (Eastside Catholic) defeated Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 6-3

Consolation bracket:

Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jayden Low (Auburn Mountainview) 6-0, 6-0

Both Anderson and Akiona will continue in the tournament on Saturday May 24.

Thursday, May 22

Girls Softball

State Tournament- opening round (winner advances/loser out)

Roosevelt defeated Edmonds-Woodway 14-6

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway season ends with an overall record of 17-8