High school sports roundup: May 8, 2025

Girls Tennis
Wesco 3A South Championships
Singles (Top 5 Advance to 3A Wesco Championship Tournament)
1st place: Rylie Gettmann, Shorewood
2nd place: Alex Mignogna, Shorewood
3rd place: Katelynn Wyckoff, Meadowdale
4th place: Maddie Ashe, Edmonds Woodway
5th place: Sophie Schmitz, Shorecrest
Doubles (Top 5 Advance to 3A Wesco Championship Tournament)
1st place: Mari Brittle and Bridget Cox, Shorewood
2nd place: Cally Webb and Addy Falkin, Shorewood
3rd place: Zoe Greenzweig and Ally Miner, Shorecrest
4th place: Mia Halset and Lily Haessler, Shorecrest
5th place: Sydney Bates and Darcy Brennan, Edmonds-Woodway
Wesco 3A Championship tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 and Wednesday, May 14 beginning both days at 11 a.m. at Snohomish High School
Boys Golf
Wesco South 3A/2A League Championship
at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Team scores:
1. Archbishop Murphy 315
2. Meadowdale 318
3. Shorecrest 322
4. Shorewood 325
5. Edmonds-Woodway 338
6. Lynnwood 370
Top individual scores:
1. Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 71
T2. Jack Duffy, Archbishop Murphy 74
T2. Rush Bradley, Archbishop Murphy 74
4. Keldan Pablo, Archbishop Murphy 75
T5. Oliver Truong, Shorewood 76
T5. Tyler Looney, Meadowdale 76
7. Wyatt Burnham, Shorecrest 78
8. Everett Horrocks, Edmonds-Woodway 79
9. Abraham Denton, Shorecrest 80
10. Chase Hanby, Shorewood 81
Next tournament: 3A District 1 Championship; Monday, May 12; 10 a.m. at Legion Memorial Course
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2
Read story here.
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 11-1, 15-5; Mountlake Terrace 5-7, 7-12
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District tournament quarterfinals, opponent not yet known; Tuesday, May 13; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Playfields in Everett
Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament play-in game vs Everett; Friday, May 9; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Playfields in Everett
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 19-6
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Zoey De Mello: 2 for 6, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI
Samantha Martens: 4 for 6, 3B, HR, 4 R, 5 RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 4 for 5, 2 2B, 5 R, RBI, 2 SB
Sophia Billy: 3 for 4, BB, HBP, 2B, 3 RBI
Arianna Lyon: 3 for 5, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Hailey Bernard: 2 for 3, BB, HBP, 3 R
Olivia Feistel: 1 for 4, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI
Peyton Fry: 2 for 6, 2B, RBI
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Olivia Feistel: 7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:
Carly Madhavan: 2 for 3, 2B, HR, R, 4 RBI
Ari Dixon: 1 for 4, HR, R, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-3, 10-9; Archbishop Murphy 8-4, 12-8
Meadowdale next game: District Tournament play-in game vs Everett; Friday, May 9; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Playfields in Everett
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 17-7
Shorewood offense highlights:
Charlotte Copacino: 2 for 3, 2B, 3R, RBI
Rose Gallagher: 1 for 3, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB
Lynnwood offense highlights:
Kaitlyn Perez: 1 for 2, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-5, 12-8; Lynnwood 0-12, 1-17
Lynnwood’s season is over
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.