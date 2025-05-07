Holy Rosary Church hosting rummage sale May 16-17

Holy Rosary Church is hosting its annual Goods2Go Rummage Sale Friday and Saturday, May 16-17.

Hours are 4-7 p.m.Friday, May 16 and 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. in the Church’s Pastoral Center. Be prepared for two days of searching for bargains, enjoying the food, and meeting old and new friends. The Pastoral Center is located at 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.