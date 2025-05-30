Homage Senior Services celebrates community impact with Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon

Homage Senior Services, which provides critical services to more than 25,000 Snohomish County older adults and people living with disabilities each year, recently hosted its annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon.

“Our volunteers play a vital role in maintaining the health, independence and emotional wellness of vulnerable community members,” said Homage Volunteer Manager Michelle Frye. “Whether they’re providing one-on-one peer counseling, assisting with our multicultural groups or driving someone to a critical medical appointment, our volunteers are the heart of Homage. We’re proud to celebrate their generosity and commitment to service.”

Homage volunteer opportunities include:

– Senior peer counseling and companion program (for volunteers ages 55-plus)

– Meals on Wheels relief drivers and packers

– Administrative and advocacy support

– Multilingual volunteers for Chinese, Korean, Spanish, Filipino and Vietnamese groups

– Friendly phone companions, outreach ambassadors and foster grandparents

Volunteers help ensure thousands of Snohomish County residents continue to thrive at home and in the community.

Opportunities are flexible and open to all who want to make a difference from those seeking regular involvement to those with just an hour to spare each week.

“We also want to send a heartfelt thanks to the many Liberty Mutual volunteers from area locations who generously dedicate their time every year to help us serve lunch to the more than 120 volunteers we honor at this appreciation luncheon,” said Frye.

To get involved, visit https://homage.org/volunteer-with-homage.