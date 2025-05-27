House of Wisdom students and tutors of the month for May 2025

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant students. Monthly, we will be featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.

You can learn more about the House of Wisdom in our previous story here.

Students of the month

Omar

Omar is a dedicated student at Kamiak High School and a longtime member of the House of Wisdom community. Over the years, he has shown consistent commitment to his academics and has a genuine interest in learning. Outside of school, Omar enjoys playing soccer.

Jazmine

Jazmine is in middle school and has also been with the House of Wisdom for a long time. She is one of our most consistent students, and you will usually find her working on math. Her favorite subject is writing and in her free time, she enjoys playing soccer.

Tutors of the month

John

John is a student at Bellevue College, where he is pursuing a degree in applied accounting. His favorite subject is math and in the past he has worked as a tutor at Kumon. John has consistently demonstrated strong skills in supporting students across various subjects and ages, making him someone we can always rely on. Outside of academics, he enjoys reading and is always making conversation with the people around him.

Jasmin

Jasmin is a student at UW Seattle planning to major in law, society, and justice with a minor in political science. She likes tutoring middle school math and brings great energy and enthusiasm to every class. On the side, Jasmin enjoys volleyball, cooking, running, and spending time with friends and family. Her patience and kindness toward our students makes her a great tutor and a valuable member of our team.