How would an Edmonds levy lid lift affect your tax bill? Try our calculator

Wondering how a City of Edmonds levy lid lift would hit your tax bill? Try our calculator!

As discussion ramps up over how to address a $13 million budget gap, the city is considering making further cuts by eliminating staff, trimming programs and services. It is also looking for new sources of revenue – including asking voters to approve additional property taxes via a levy lift.

It appears all but certain that the Nov. 4 general election will include such a measure. How much the city would ask is uncertain at this time, but based on statements from city hall it would likely be about $6 million, possibly more.

To help voters understand the impact of a levy lift on their property tax bill, My Edmonds News has developed a tool that puts the levy lift in context with the rest of your tax bill (this is similar to the tool we developed during the debate leading up to the vote on whether Edmonds should annex to the Regional Fire Authority).

What this calculator does:

It provides a snapshot of your current 2025 tax breakdown and allows you to enter a dollar figure to be raised via a levy lift. It then provides numbers for both scenarios – with and without a levy lift – allowing you to compare how the levy lift would affect your tax bill. Note that the rates built into the calculator run to 11 decimal places, but for clarity it displays these rounded to two decimal places.

What this calculator does not do:

It does not predict the precise impact on your 2026 tax bill. The calculator uses 2025 tax rates and assessed values – the most recent available — and both are subject to change in 2026. The county assessor updates property assessed values annually, the RFA updates its benefit charge and assessment annually, and Gov. Bob Ferguson recently signed into law major tax legislation, which will take effect in 2026.

Note that Edmonds was not paying RFA taxes in 2025. But because property owners will begin paying these in 2026, we have included in the calculator the 2025 RFA benefit charges and tax rates charged to property owners in jurisdictions already part of the RFA.

How to use the calculator:

All fields in blue are editable by you, the user.

1) Enter your 2025 assessed value in the blue field at the top. Find your assessed value on your property tax statement or by searching under your parcel number or street address on the Snohomish County Assessors website to access your Property Account Summary page. Also on the Account Summary page is a breakdown of your current taxes indicating tax rates and the amount you pay (about halfway down the page).

2) Port District: Not all Edmonds taxpayers live within the Edmonds Port District (see a map of the Edmonds Port District here). If you live in a part of Edmonds that is not in the port district, put a zero in the port tax rate fields (indicated in blue) to remove these from your calculations.

3) RFA Benefit Charge: The RFA sets benefit charges annually. They are calculated based on national standards, building square footage and use category (e.g., residential or commercial). By law, the aggregate benefit charge revenue may not exceed 60% of SCF’s operating budget; for 2025 the charges are set at 7.1% of the operating budget. But this could change in future years.

For residential homes including condos, the charge is calculated on the square footage taken from the county tax rolls. The current (2025) residential benefit charges for some typical home sizes are as follows:

1,500 sq foot home: $60.96

2,000 sq foot home: $70.39

2,500 sq foot home: $78.70

3,000 sq foot home: $86.21

As a placeholder in our calculator, we are using $78.70 – the benefit charge for a 2,500-square-foot home. Our readers who live in smaller or larger homes have the option to enter a different benefit charge in the blue fillable field. Be aware that your actual benefit charge could be different.

More details about the benefit charge and how it is determined are available on the RFA/SCF website here.

4) Levy Lift Amount: Enter the amount that the city would raise via a levy lift in the levy lift calculator section toward the bottom. We have put $0.00 in the “amount you want to raise” field as a placeholder and leave it to the user to fill in the amount they think the city will request to meet its budget needs.

Note that the city’s 2025-2026 budget documents suggest that it hopes to raise $6 million from a levy, so you might begin your calculations by entering $6 million in this field.

The lines below this field will calculate a) the rate required to raise this amount citywide (based on Edmonds’ total 2025 assessed valuation as reported by the county assessor of $15,996,864,784), and b) the impact on your personal tax bill based on the assessed valuation you enter at the top of the calculator.

Note that should the levy lift fail, the City of Edmonds is authorized by law to raise taxes by no more than 1% without a vote of the people (this limit was imposed by Initiative 747 approved by voters in 2001 and codified in RCW 84.55.0101). Should the lift proposal fail and Edmonds chooses to exercise this option, the tax rate would increase from the current 0.72458071731 to 0.73182652448 per $,1000 AV. Applied to Edmonds total AV of $15,996,864,784, this would generate an additional $117,373.85 for the city.