Reminder: Impact of artificial intelligence on elections topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable May 5 meeting

Join the Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) at its Monday, May 5 meeting for an inquiry into how the emerging science of artificial intelligence (AI) may impact voting in America.
“From Bots to Ballots: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Local and National Elections” will be presented by
Carey Schroyer, Dean of STEM and director of the Edmonds College AI and Data Science Center.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.
Schroyer will speak on the opportunities, risks and realities of voting in the age of artificial intelligence. She brings extensive experience in higher education administration, strategic planning, budget management and innovative program development. Her role in curriculum and program development includes the launch of impactful courses such as “AI for Everybody” and “AI Ethics.”
There is no charge for the event, but participants are asked to register in advance at edmondscivicroundtable.org.
This will be a great event! Carey Schroyer will also be talking about the role that AI can play in local govt, not just about the election piece. AI can likely impact how we provide local services and their costs. While not immediate we may be able to use AI to help all of us learn more about how we got to this point in our city’s history. Can you imagine how we could learn the history of our tree codes. What about helping us understand the cost to maintain our older building.
Dream for a moment on what AI would have done to help us do public records requests! The list goes on and on. More govt for less money with the use of AI.
