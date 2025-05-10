In Days Gone By: Celebrating 100 years

Approximately 120 people gathered at the Bellingham Country Club Friday to celebrate June Sorensen Crump and her 100 years of life.

This was truly a celebration of who she is and the hundreds of people she has touched in her life. The crowd was primarily a mix of long-time friends from Edmonds and current friends from Bellingham, her four boys and their numerous high school friends, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Terry Crump June’s oldest son kicked off the event, which was followed by prayer and music. One of June’s neighbors, Norm Dahl, had written a special modified song for June based upon the music from the Beatles’ hit When I’m 64.

Played on the ukelele and sung, the bridge of the song noted numerous things that have come and gone in June’s life including “poodle skirts, mini-skirts, go-go boots, streaking, hula hoops” etc.

A slide show created by June’s second son, Bob, followed while providing glimpses of June’s life from a little girl to the current day, spanning multiple countries and generations.

The festivities also included numerous memories of attendees as to the positive impact June had on their lives. Her steadfastness and love were central to the memories of many including her grandchildren, who thanked her for teaching them how to cook, bake, ski and swim, and the value of money and saving. She was their rock. Others remembered her table was always open to anyone that was around.

As her eldest son, Terry, reflected: “She made us toe the line, kept us out of jail and we all turned out all right.”

June also took the opportunity to reflect on her life. She first thanked everyone in attendance for their roles in her life — each one being important.

June noted the fact that when she was a little girl, they had to call the operator on the phone and give the operator a number so that they could be connected. The lines were party lines, which meant anyone could pick up the phone and listen to the conversation.

She also cited the numerous events that shook the country during her lifetime including Pearl Harbor, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy, the Oklahoma City bombing, and 911. She noted that Calvin Coolidge was president when she was born and there have 17 U.S. presidents in her lifetime.

In closing, June stated that although things have changed dramatically — from rotary phones to the internet — one thing has been constant: The backbone of her world is her family and friends. She said her boys, grandchildren and great-grandchildren “keep her on her toes.”

At the end of her reflection, June received a standing ovation, symbolic of the love and respect everyone has for her.

Several hours of good food, drink and shared memories followed.

Invitations are already in the works for her 105th birthday.